US envoy returns to continue peace talks

PNN

US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt arrived in the region on Monday to continue efforts to revive the stalled Palestinian-Israeli peace talks, WAFA news agency reports.

A White House statement said on Sunday that while the primary purpose of the US envoy’s trip is to meet with US Ambassador David Friedman “now that the Ambassador is on the ground and fully installed in his position … Greenblatt will also likely be taking meetings relevant to both the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

The statement described the trip as “an interim visit as talks continue about potential next steps.”

US President Donald Trump “has made it clear that working towards achieving a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians is a top priority for him,” said the White House statement.