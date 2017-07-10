Palestinian women detainees assaulted by Israeli prison guards

Haifa/PNN

Israeli prison guards have assaulted and beat up Palestinian women detainees at Damoun prison in northern Israel, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said on Monday.

The prison warden and guards savagely beat the female prisoners with clubs before handcuffing them with their hands to the back, the PPS said in a statement. The prison guards also used tear gas against the prisoners.

The PPS takes the assault seriously and is in the process of taking legal action against the prison’s administration, reports WAFA news agency.

According to Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, ADDAMEER, have more than 10,000 Palestinian women been arrested and detained by Israeli occupation forces.