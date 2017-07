Bethlehem/PNN

Israeli forces Monday shot and killed a Palestinian south of Bethlehem following an alleged car ramming attack, according to WAFA news agency.

While the identity of the Palestinian was not revealed, the Israeli army claimed he attempted to run over soldiers near the Bethlehem-area village of Taqou. He then got out of the car and attempted to stab the soldiers.

Soldiers in the area opened fire fatally wounding him.