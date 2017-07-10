Germany is watching Israeli settlement plans with big concern

Jerusalem/PNN

The German government said on Monday that it was gravely concerned about Israeli settlement plans in East Jerusalem, reports WAFA news agency.

The German Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was “watching with great concern” Israeli decisions to build settlements inside Palestinian neighborhoods in East Jerusalem and around it.

The statement further added “The question is, how could the Israeli government in light of this situation allow the US administration and other international actors to work toward a solution to the decades-long conflict”.