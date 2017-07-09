The president arrives in Cairo on an official visit which he will meet the Egyptian president

RAMALLAH/PNN The Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, arrived Saturday evening in the Arab Republic of Egypt for an official visit, and will meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on sunday.

Abbas was received at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian Electricity Minister Muhammad Shakir al-Marqabi and other Egyptian officials, along with PA ambassador to Egypt and to the Arab League Jamal Shubaki.

Accompanying Abbas on his visit was his official spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeina, head of the Fatah bloc at the Palestinian parliament Azzam al-Ahmad, Abbas’ diplomatic advisor Majdi al-Khalidi, and chief of the PA general intelligence Majid Faraj.