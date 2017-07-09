As Syria Cease-fire Begins, Netanyahu Warns of Iranian Entrenchment on Israel’s Border

PNN/ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that both Russian and U.S. leaders have assured him that they will take Israeli interests into account the cease-fire in Syria, while warning against Iran establishing itself in the region.

“Last week I have held intensive discussions over the matter with Secretary of State Tillerson and Russian President Vladimir Putin. They both told me they understand Israel’s positions and will take our demands into account. “Israel would welcome a true cease-fire in Syria, but this truce cannot allow Iran and its satellites to establish themselves militarily in Syria in general, and in southern Syria in particular,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting.

One of Israel’s primary demands in the talks is to keep Iran, Hezbollah and other Shi’ite militias away from the Israeli and Jordanian borders.

Netanyahu said Israel’s red lines include preventing Hezbollah from obtaining weapons via Syria and positioning itself on Israel’s border, as well as barring Iranian forces from establishing military presence across Syria.