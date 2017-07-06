Khaled calls on Palestinian communities to join international campaigns to boycott Israel

Ramallah/ PNN/

Member of the PLO Executive Committee & Head of the Palestinian Expatriate Affairs Department, Tayseer Kahled, on Thursday welcomed the British Administrative Court’s ruling which refuted the British Government’s directives presented to the Local Councils in the UK that intend to restrict the BDS movement; a right guaranteed by law which allows British citizens to refuse investing their pension funds in Israeli projects and\or any international companies involved in any crime and\or violation committed by Israel against the Palestinian and Arab territories.

Khaled added that the Court’s ruling embodies victory to Palestine and the solidarity movements, and a defeat for Israel and its allies that tried to oblige the local councils to stop supporting any policy that contravenes the UK’s foreign policy, claiming that it is not appropriate to use such policies. He also praised Mr. Hugh Latting’s position, head of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign in Britain (PSC), who said this is a victory for Palestine, local democracy and the rule of law, as well as the right to peaceful protest of Israeli violations against the Palestinian human rights, and the right to local councils and pension funds in investments according to ethical standards without the Gov’t interference.

He also praised Mr. Jimmy Potter, member of the legal team’s position, who represented the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign in Britain in the court, and confirmed that the ruling was a victory for justice, and reminds the British Government that it has no right to intervene in expression rights and the right to protest, Moreover, it calls on the Palestinian communities in the EU and the two-Americas, especially the United States, to take advantage of this painful blow of the miserable Israeli war against the growing boycott movement to break the restrictions placed before the BDS, and to impose sanctions against Israel to stop acting as a State above the law.