PA welcomes new UNESCO resolution

Jerusalem/PNN

The Palestinian government hailed last Wednesday a new UNESCO resolution. The resolution refutes Israeli claims in occupied East Jerusalem and calls all Israeli measures there ineffective.

Government spokesman Yousef al-Mahmoud said the new resolution comes after a series of previous resolutions, all of which have emphasized that the Israeli narrative on Jerusalem is fabricated.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Council passed Tuesday a resolution denouncing Israeli activity in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Jordanian-sponsored resolution is called “Israel the occupying Power in the Old City of Jerusalem” and is reaffirming previous UN resolutions denying Israel’s claims to East Jerusalem.

The resolution states “the failure of the Israeli occupying authorities to cease the persistent excavations, tunneling, works, projects and other illegal practices in East Jerusalem, particularly in and around the Old City of Jerusalem, which are illegal under international law.”

Al-Mahmoud called on the international community and all relevant international institutions and organizations to “enforce these decisions on the ground in order to lift injustice, oppression and domination practiced by the occupying Power against our steadfast people in the City of Jerusalem and against its Islamic and Christian holy places”.