PA to demarcate Palestine’s maritime borders

Ramallah/PNN/

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday approved the formation of a “national team” to demarcate Palestine’s maritime borders, Wafa news agency reported, quoting a government statement.

The team’s establishment was based on the Palestinian people’s “inalienable” rights as well as the country’s membership in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the PA statement said.

In August 2015, the UN approved Palestine’s membership to the Law of the Sea agreement, under which the occupied state has control over its resources within its maritime border.

If any institution or company is seeking to work, directly or indirectly, within the maritime border of the State of Palestine, including the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), it should obtain the necessary legal approval from the relevant Palestinian institutions, the government stressed.

This strengthen the PA’s position in all international agreements and related matters, the PA pointed out.