IOF seize solar panels from Jordan Valley

Jericho/ PNN/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday seized solar panels belonging to Palestinians in Khirbet al-Hammeh village, in the northern Jordan Valley, West Bank.

Aref Daraghmeh, a local Palestinian official, said Israeli forces raided the village and dismantled dozens of solar panels residents used to generate electricity for local use.

Israel claimed that the panels, usually donated by the European Union, were installed without permit and therefore it took them down.

Palestinian and international organizations say Israel, which has full military control over the Jordan Valley, never gives Palestinians permits to develop their villages, which lack basic humanitarian needs such as electricity and water lines.

Earlier this week, IOF seized dozens of solar panels donated by Holland for the village of Jibbet al-Dhib also in the Jordan Valley, provoking furious reaction and protest from the Dutch government.