IOF kidnap 18 Palestinians in overnight raids

Bethlehem/ PNN/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday overnight detained at least 18 Palestinians in areas all over the West Bank.

IOF detained two Palestinians after storming and ransacking their family homes in Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. Forces also detained a Palestinians during a raid into Beit Iba village, northwest of Nablus.

Another Palestinian was detained by Israeli troops as he was passing through the Huwwara military checkpoint, south of Nablus. According to WAFA, he is reportedly a resident of Askar refugee camp.

Troops also detained three other Palestinians after stopping their vehicle at the northern West Bank checkpoint purportedly for having a hunting rifle in their possession.

Elsewhere in the northern West Bank, troops detained a Palestinian and his son during a predawn raid into Aqaba, north of Tubas.

Troops conducted similar raids in Jenin city as well as the Jenin-district town of Meithalun and village of Bir al-Basha, where they detained two Palestinians.

Another Palestinian was detained as he was passing through the Salem military checkpoint, west of Jenin.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli military vehicles raided Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem and the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Kufr Aqab as a chopper was flying over the area.

During the raid, forces and intelligence officers broke into many homes, thoroughly searching them and spreading panic among residents, especially children, and triggering violent clashes.

Youths protested the raid, hurling stones and empty bottles at the force, which opened fire at protesters. No injuries were reported.

In Hebron district, forces detained two Palestinians and stormed a number of homes in Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

Source: WAFA