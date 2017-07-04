UN official arrives in Gaza for second time in 5 days

Gaza/ PNN/UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolai Mladenov yesterday arrived in Gaza for the second time in five days and met senior Hamas officials to discuss the electricity crisis, Quds Press reported.

Media reports said that Mladenov has been mediating between Hamas, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas who has severely reduced government spending on the coastal enclave.

Political analyst Ibrahim Al-Madhoun said that Mladenov, who arrived in Gaza along with four of his aides, discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza, mainly the electricity issue.

“He is trying to reach a solution for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza with a political touch,” Al-Madhoun told Quds Press, noting that Mladenov’s visits and meetings with Hamas officials are “very important” as he relays Hamas’ message to “the PA, Israel and the United States”.

Al-Madhoun said that the Hamas officials who met with Mladenov had “positive impression” following his visit.

The UN official was last in Gaza on Thursday when he visited the sole electricity plant in the Gaza Strip.