Qaraqe: Israeli gov’t continues to pay Israeli detainee who killed Palestinian workers

Bethlehem/ PNN/

While demanding PA to stop monthly salaries of Palestinian political prisoners for Israel, the Israeli government continues to pay a regular monthly salaries to prisoners and Israeli criminals who committed massacres and killings against the Palestinian civilians, provides them and their families with social care and legal follow up.

Head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Commission, Issa Qaraqe’ said that the government of Israel is paying a regular monthly salary to the Israeli murderer Ami Popper who committed a bloody massacre, where he killed seven Palestinian workers from Gaza on May 20, 1990 in the Rishon Lezion area near Tel Aviv.

The victims were waiting for their employers on the construction site when Ami Popper approached them wearing the Israeli army uniform. After he checked their IDs to make sure they were all Palestinians, he opened fire towards them, killing seven and injuring 20 others.

“Popper’s sentence, which was a life imprisonment, was reduced and he will be released next month, Qaraqe’ said. “Despite being in prison, he lives in luxury: He got married on the anniversary of the massacre (20 may 2013) and had kids while he was in prison. In addition, he was allowed to visit his house several times.”

“The Israeli government supports the Jewish terrorists and their extremist organizations, financially, socially and legally, through Israeli government-approved associations, including Haninu, Right Hand Association and others.

“The Israeli government is the largest financier of official terrorism in the Middle East that continues to claim legitimacy of their own terrorism,” he added.

This statement comes in midst of Israeli calls on the PA to cancel the monthly salaries for the Palestinian prisoners and their families who are imprisoned by Israel over political backgrounds.

“We reject being framed as criminals and terrorist. The struggle of our people is a legitimate struggle against the occupation and for self-determination and is guaranteed by UN resolutions and international and humanitarian laws,” he concluded.