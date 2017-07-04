Israel continues to stop family visits to Palestinian prisoners

Ramallah/ PNN/

Israeli occupation authorities prevented families of Palestinian prisoners held inside its jails from visiting them for the second day, Quds Press reported yesterday.

Fayhaa Shalash, wife of imprisoned journalist Mohamed Al-Qeq, said that the Israeli occupation forces prevented her and about 30 other people from crossing Al-Zahiriyah checkpoint in Jerusalem, telling them that their imprisoned relatives are punished.

Speaking to Quds Press, she said: “When we asked the Red Cross employee, who accompanied us, why the Israelis returned us back, he said: ‘Our relatives are being punished due to their involvement in the latest mass hunger strike inside the Israeli jails’.”

On Sunday, the Israeli occupation forces prevented a number of families from visiting prisoners inside due to their involvement in the hunger strike.

Palestinian prisoners went on hunger strike between 17 April and 27 May in protest against their detention conditions.

Israeli forces have also raided section 13 at Al-Naqab Prison and carried out wide inspections. Rights groups said that 30 detainees in the prison have been on hunger strike, protesting against the punishment of their colleague Muntasir Shadid.

According to rights group, more than 6,500 Palestinians prisoners are being held in 22 Israeli prisons, including 56 women, 350 minors, 13 MPs and 500 held under administrative detention.