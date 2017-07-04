IOF detain 22 Palestinians from West Bank, Jerusalem

Bethlehem/ PNN/

Israeli forces Tuesday detained 22 Palestinians during wide scale raids in several areas in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, said local and Palestinian security sources.

The sources said Israeli police detained seven Palestinians from the Mount of Olives in occupied Jerusalem who apparently were involved in clashes with police the day before during a funeral.

Another Palestinian was arrested at his Jerusalem’s Old City home, said sources.

Soldiers also detained eight Palestinians from the district of Hebron in the south of the West Bank during late night and early morning raids at their homes.

A Palestinian from the Nablus area, and five, including two former prisoners, from the city of Tulkarem, were also detained, said the sources.