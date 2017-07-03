With the ongoing settlements activity: Does Israel want peace?

Jerusalem/PNN

Israel is determined to destroy all peace efforts, including the recent attempts by the US administration to revive Palestinian-Israel peace talks, because of its settlement plans, reports Saleh Rafat, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Rafat told Voice of Palestine radio that the Israeli government’s recent settlement activities, the latest of which was the approval of a settlement plan on private Palestinian land, aims at destroying the two-state solution. The two-state solution was proposed for the first time in the Peel commission from 1937 and later again in the UN partition plan from 1947. It is considered by both the UN and the EU as the best route to peace though Israel’s occupation of the West Bank prevents it from being realized.

“The occupation government wants to consolidate its colonization of the occupied Palestinian territories with the construction of new settlements,” Rafat said. He furthermore added that the Palestinian leadership is continuing with its efforts to put a stop to these activities before they make the two-state solution something of the past.

Rafat urged the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop these settlement plans.

The Israeli government recently approved the construction of a new settlement near Ramallah to house settlers removed from another controversial settlement, WAFA reports.

The Israeli government also just approved the construction of tens of thousands of new housing units in existing settlements throughout the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The international community regards all settlements built on land occupied in June 1967 as illegal under international law and calls on Israel to remove them.