PLO condemn Israel’s announcement to build 2,000 illegal settlement units in Occupied East Jerusalem

RAMALLAH/PNN/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi strongly condemn in press release Israel’s plans to further expand illegal settlements in Occupied East Jerusalem.

Ashrawi said “We strongly condemn Israel’s announcement to build 2,000 illegal settlement units in Occupied East Jerusalem and four plans for Jewish-only housing in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah; such a decision would include the forced removal of Palestinian residents.

This dangerous escalation is a blatant attempt to sabotage any American effort to re-start the peace process. This provocative colonial behavior is a violation of international law that will trigger only violence and instability in the region and beyond.

She added :”We call on the international community to stop Israel from expanding its illegal settlement enterprise in the West Bank, specifically Occupied East Jerusalem. Through the ethnic cleansing of our capital, Israel is attempting to strengthen the Jewish settler presence at the expense of our people, a deliberate breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2334.”

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi made these comments during a meeting in which she bid farewell to outgoing Portuguese Representative Pedro Sousa e Abreu today at the PLO Headquarters in Ramallah.

Dr. Ashrawi expressed her appreciation to the Portuguese Representative for his valuable service in Palestine and wished him the utmost success in his future endeavors.

She also extended her gratitude to Portugal for its historic ties with Palestine and its continued support of the Palestinian cause. She urged Portugal to recognize the State of Palestine as to allow Palestinians to exercise their rights to self-determination and dignity.

Both parties discussed the latest political developments, in particular Israeli violations of international law and its deliberate destruction of the two-state solution and the chances for peace.

In addition, Dr. Ashrawi emphasized the need for internal reconciliation and elections in Palestine.

The discussion also included developments in the region and globally, as well as the latest American diplomatic moves and the political role that the European Union is expected to play.