Abbas “ready for peace deal with Israel”

Ramallah/PNN

President Mahmoud Abbas said Monday that he is ready for a historical peace deal with Israel based on a two-state solution, WAFA news agency reports.

“We are waiting for Israel to respond to the initiative of [US President Donald] Trump for a historical peace deal based on a two-state solution,” said Abbas addressing the 29th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

He said Trump’s early interest in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict gave hope for peace, stressing that a just solution to the Palestinian cause will be the key to peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world and will pull the rug from under the feet of terrorist groups that use the Palestinian issue to justify their actions.

President Abbas urged the African nations to link progress in their relations with Israel on its commitment to end its occupation of the Palestinian territory.

Abbas warned that Israel’s participation in African conferences and in formulating closer ties with African nations encourage Israel to continue with its arrogance and occupation of Palestine as well as its denial of Palestinian rights for freedom, sovereignty and independence.

Abbas expressed hope towards the African Union and its member states will support diplomatic and peaceful Palestinian efforts through international bodies and organizations to change the bitter reality of the Palestinians’ life and to implement the two-state solution.

The President reiterated the readiness of Palestine to strengthen relations and cooperation in economics and trade with the African Union, and exchange of expertise in agriculture, health and clean energy, in addition to cooperation in the field of security and combating terrorism through the Palestinian Agency for International Cooperation.

He thanked the African Union and its members for their support of the rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause in international bodies and forums.