Israel hands out order to halt home construction in Hebron

Hebron/ PNN/

Israeli Occupation authorities on Saturday ordered a Palestinian family to stop the construction work on their 150-square-meter house in the town of Idhna to the west of Hebron, said Municipal sources from Idhna.

Sources told WAFA Israeli forces handed the owner of the house, Jamal Abu Zalta, a notice ordering him to stop the construction work on his house located in area C of the West Bank, under full Israeli military control, citing unpermitted construction as a pretext. Area C covers 60% of the West Bank.

According to B’Tselem, the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, “Israel retains control of security and land-management in Area C and views the area as there to serve its own needs, such as military training, economic interests and settlement development.”

Israel ignores Palestinians’ needs and bans them from construction and development. B’Tselem added, “At the same time, it encourages the development of Israeli settlements through a parallel planning mechanism, and the Civil Administration turns a blind eye to settlers’ building violations.”