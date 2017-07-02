PNN/ Ramallah/

The PLO Department of Culture & Information on Sunday published the incitement Report for June 2017, which displays examples of recent inflammatory comments and incitement by Israeli officials and leaders.



PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi:

“The real incitement stems from Israel’s military occupation of Palestine and its enslavement of an entire nation. The Israeli hardline extremist government led by Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for generating a culture of hate and racism in Israel, inciting violence and feeding extremism. Updated regularly, this report includes samples of recent derogatory and inflammatory comments and incitement by Israeli government officials specifically meant to distort reality and mislead public opinion.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu : “There was not and will not be a better government for settlement than our government.” (June 19, 2017)

“We build [settlements] in all parts of the country. We do it with determination, methodically and wisely.” (June 19, 2017)

“Alongside our desire to reach an agreement with our Palestinian neighbors, we will continue to protect the settlement enterprise and strengthen it.” (June 6, 2017)

“I am doing what is necessary to protect the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria [occupied West Bank]… we will continue to develop it. And we will not bring a tragedy upon the settlements, if we agree to work together. This is the most important thing — to work together.” (June 6, 2017)

“When the IDF waved its flag in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley [occupied West Bank], it did not take control of an area from any sovereign state. We did not take a foreign land… this is our country.” (June 6, 2017)

“… in any agreement, and even without an agreement, we will maintain security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River.” (June 5, 2017)

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman : “We will not agree to the return of a single [Palestinian] refugee to within the ’67 borders. There will never be another Prime Minister who makes propositions to Palestinians like Ehud Olmert did.” (June 22, 2017)

“There was and will not be a government that will take better care of the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria [occupied West Bank].” (June 11, 2017)

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked : “There is no doubt that the lives of the [settler] residents of Judea and Samaria [occupied West Bank] must be equal to those of all other residents of Israel. It’s obvious and required that 450,000 Israeli citizens need to be addressed.” (June 6, 2017)

Education Minister and Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett : “We would rather have a united Jerusalem than a diplomatic agreement.” (June 12, 2017)

“A second Palestinian state, other than the one in Gaza, will not be created. We will not have another Palestinian state. Israel will not allow itself to make the same mistake again.” (June 12, 2017)

“Judea and Samaria [occupied West Bank] need to be divided into two areas. Area C needs to have a maximum of land and a minimum of [Palestinian Arab] residents. We will extend Israeli citizenship to a few thousand [Palestinian] Arabs who live in the area. The other areas of Judea and Samaria will be autonomous. They can have their own anthem, their own flag, their own Foreign Ministry. But they can’t have two things: They cannot have control of security, and they cannot have the ability to bring [Palestinian] refugees into the area. If they bring in ‘refugees’, we will have a demographic crisis: Palestine will overrun us with ‘refugees’. Ben-Gurion said no Jew, not even an entire generation, has the right to give up even a tiny part of Israel – and that if we do give up a part of Israel, our decision to do so was invalid.” (June 12, 2017)

“Only recognizing a united Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty will end illusions and pave the way to a sustainable peace with our neighbors.” (June 1, 2017)

Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked : “The Israeli government must promote Israeli interests in Judea and Samaria [occupied West Bank], not those of the Palestinians.” (June 14, 2017)

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev : “I think that when we see what we’re seeing, that the Palestinians constantly build in Areas A and B, we see it in Shechem [Nablus], Ramallah, and other areas – there’s no reason for them to build in Area C. For sure, there is no reason to approve 14,000 housing units when Jews are not allowed to build at all.” (June 18, 2017)

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin : “There is not enough [settlement] construction in Judea and Samaria [occupied West Bank], the pace is too slow.” (June 13, 2017)

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely : “After 50 years, we need to start relating to ‘settlement’ as something routine and normal.” (June 15, 2017)

“On the day when the UN sticks to the facts and ceases the misguided use of the term ‘occupation’ it will restore its credibility as an organization founded to uphold justice and truth.” (June 6, 2017)

“After eight years of a deep [settlement] freeze, the housing shortage has become serious, and the time has come to get back to building with existing plans, and stop imposing construction quotas.” (June 4, 2017)

“The deep disappointment in the settlement field needs to be addressed with an increase in [building] projects.” (June 4, 2017)

Knesset Member Moti Yogev (Jewish Home Party) : “The people of Israel know that the land of Israel belongs to them, and the Israeli settlement in the land will continue forever. Its defensible eastern border will always be the Jordan River, and Jerusalem will not be divided.” (June 6, 2017)

Knesset Member Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas Party) : “It is time to seek international recognition. It is time to stop being afraid. It is time to apply the law to Judea and Samaria [occupied West Bank] as an inseparable part of the state of Israel.” (June 6, 2017)

Knesset Member Yehuda Glick (Likud Party) : “Jerusalem is the capital of the people of Israel and the State of Israel. It has been the capital of the people of Israel for 3,000 years. Every single Jewish couple that has gotten married swear to Jerusalem. Jerusalem is the heart – three times a day in our prayer. Nobody can change that – Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.” (June 1, 2017)

Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon : “Jerusalem is, and always will be, our undivided and eternal capital.” (June 27, 2017)