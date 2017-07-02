Ashrawi condemns Israeli arrest of two female Palestinian leaders

Ramallah/ PNN/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi strongly condemned the arrest of PLC Member Khalida Jarrar and chairwoman of the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees Khitam Saafin and said:

“We protest the arrest of Palestinian lawmakers and women activists, as well as the ongoing detention of Palestinian political and civil society leaders.

Ashrawi said that the arrest of Palestinian PLC Member Khalida Jarrar is a violation of her parliamentary immunity, adding that Israel should adhere to international norms regarding the immunity of elected officials.

Currently, there are thirteen PLC members and fifty-five Palestinian women who are imprisoned by Israel.

“Clearly, this political arrest is further proof that the judicial system in Israel has no relation to justice,” Ashrawi said.

Ashrawi demanded the immediate release of Khalida, Khitam and all imprisoned PLC members, and call on all members that are signatories to the Fourth Geneva Convention to hold Israel accountable for its blatant breach of international law. Israel must not be given a free hand to dehumanize the Palestinian people and systematically devalue their basic rights and lives.”