Palestinian youth killed by undercover soldiers in Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

Undercover Israeli soldiers from the special units on Wednesday night have shot and killed a Palestinian youth in Hebron city, southern West Bank, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Medics at Alia Hospital in Hebron said that Iyad Gheith, 22, was shot dead in the upper part of his body.

According to WAFA news agency, there were no details about the shooting from the Palestinian side.

Israeli reports claimed the unit was searching for weapons in Hebron when it came under fire, and that the unit responded by killing Gheith.

At the same time, Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) stormed different areas of the West Bank where they clashes with the youths,

Areas included Deheisheh camp, southern Bethlehem.