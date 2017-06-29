IOF restrict entry of Muslim worshippers into Al-Aqsa mosque

Jerusalem/ PNN/

Israeli police restricted Thursday entry of Muslim worshippers into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City while it allowed Jewish settlers accompanied by chief of police in Jerusalem to continue with their provocative tours of the Muslim holy compound, Palestinian officials said.

They said police first held identity cards of Palestinians entering the compound before it closed it completely to Muslim worshippers less than 40 years of age as the chief of police Yuram Levi toured the mosque with a group of Jewish extremists marking the anniversary for the killing of a Jewish settler, WAFA news agency reported.

Israel’s Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel, an extreme right winger, has called on his followers to be present at the mosque in large numbers to commemorate the death of the settler.

The police ended its closure of the mosque following the departure of the police chief and settlers, WAFA added.