Israeli Warplanes Strike Hamas Targets in Gaza After Rocket Fire

5 hours ago National News, Politics 323 Views

GAZA /PNN/

The Israel occupation  Air Force struck in the Gaza Strip early morning on Tuesday after a rocket launched from Gaza exploded in south Israel lat night.

Israeli warplanes targeted two Hamas positions, the Israeli army said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and rescue teams were dispatched to the targeted places, said Ashraf al-Qedra, a Gaza Health Ministry spokesman.

No damage or casualties were caused by the rocket which struck at the Isareli community of Sha’ar Hanegev earlier in the day.

 

 

 

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2015