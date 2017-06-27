Israeli Warplanes Strike Hamas Targets in Gaza After Rocket Fire

GAZA /PNN/

The Israel occupation Air Force struck in the Gaza Strip early morning on Tuesday after a rocket launched from Gaza exploded in south Israel lat night.

Israeli warplanes targeted two Hamas positions, the Israeli army said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and rescue teams were dispatched to the targeted places, said Ashraf al-Qedra, a Gaza Health Ministry spokesman.

No damage or casualties were caused by the rocket which struck at the Isareli community of Sha’ar Hanegev earlier in the day.