Settlers attack Palestinian land south of Nablus

Nablus /PNN/

Jewish settlers continue to dump their waste on agricultural land owned by Palestinians south of occupied Nablus, causing damages to the land and its owners, sources have said.

Anti-settlement activist, Bilal Eid said the settlers from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar continue their attacks against Palestinians which have resulted in the death and injury of many citizens, not to mention damages to Palestinian property.

He explained that the dumping of harmful waste on Palestinian land, especially in the village of Burin, aims to pressure Palestinian citizens who live in areas close to the illegal settlements to leave their land allowing Israel to annex it to the settlements.

Villages and towns south of Nablus, including the village of Burin have repeatedly been attacked by the Israeli army under the pretext of providing protection for Jewish settlers living in the illegal settlement of Yitzhar, which is located on the agricultural land owned by Palestinians south of Nablus.