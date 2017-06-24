BETHLEHEM : HOSH AL-SYRIAN GUESTHOUSE EARNS 2017 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE

BETHLEHEM, PALESTINE/PNN/

The Hosh Al-Syrian Guesthouse today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

Chef Owner Fadi Kattan The Hosh Al-Syrian Guesthouse said “We are proud to have been awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence 2017 for the Hosh Al-Syrian’s uniqueness. Our team of local Palestinian youth strive hard to offer a unique experience to each and every guest who stays with us, promoting Bethlehem and Palestine as the ultimate cultural, historical and gastronomy destination.”

Heather Leisman Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor said “TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers. This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the right property at the right price.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

The Hosh Al-Syrian Guesthouse is an intimate cozy boutique property in the heart of the Old City of Bethlehem. The historic Bethlehem building that houses the Hosh Al-Syrian

Guesthouse is a masterpiece of Bethlehem’s architecture of the late 18th century. Our 12 rooms are a homage to our heritage and an innovation in Bethlehem hospitality.

Set off Star Street, the property is ideally located a few minutes away from the religious shrines and the farmers’ market in a treasure trove of atmospheric streets and alleyways.

We strive to offer each guest a personalised experience of the relaxing quiet atmosphere of Bethlehem. We provide wi-fi connectivity in a few of the outdoor spaces while our guestrooms are a haven of calm without internet, tv or in-house phones.

Our team will happily serve you a breakfast of local foods and home-made seasonal

jams at any time of the day you wish.

The Hosh Al-Syrian commits to empowering our local community by employing and training young people, supplying products from our vicinity and assisting our guests in discovering the delights of Bethlehem and Palestine.

A new approach to cuisine in Bethlehem, Fawda means chaos in Arabic , It represents the instant of the unknown when fresh produce arrives and inspires the chef to create the day’s menu.

The chef and owner, Fadi Kattan combines a formal French training with a passion for of Palestinian produce, taking you on a culinary discovery of your surroundings.

We offer a fine dining experience with a four course set-menu of products from the Palestinian terroir and reinterpreted local dishes.

Fawda Restaurant operates only on bookings, done at least a day in advance to ensure availability of fresh farmers’ products.

