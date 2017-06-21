Israel razes lands near Nablus in preparation for a new settlement

Nablus/ PNN/

Israeli bulldozers on Wednesday embarked on razing lands belonging to Palestinians in order to make way for a new settlement to south to Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, local sources said.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlements activities in northern West Bank, told WAFA that more than nine Israeli bulldozers embarked on razing lands that belong to Palestinians from the villages of Jaloud, Qaryout, Sawyeh, Lubban and Senjel. The lands had earlier the year been seized and turned into state lands by the Israeli authorities.

Daghlas said the razing of the said lands comes following an Israeli governmental decision last March to seize around 977 dunums of land to build a new settlement.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community.