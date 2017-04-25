Video: Gaza in numbers

PNN/ Gaza/

The Rowad Society for Social Development recently published a video titled “Gaza in numbers.” The vides focuses on poverty and unemployment rates, food insecurity, and other life conditions since the start of the Israeli siege on Gaza in 2006.

According to the video, the poverty rates in 2017 hit 65%, unemployment generally hit 43% and reached up to 63% amongst the youth. In addition, 70% of university students are unable to pay fees.

72% of Gaza families have food insecurity, 85% live on food aids, and 95% of water is undrinkable.

5000 families live in old rooms, and 4600 families are still homeless.

Moreover, electricity outages hit 16hrs per day, while hospitals suffer a 30% shortage of drugs.