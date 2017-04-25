Summary of 8th day of collective hunger strike

PNN/ Ramallah/

Media and communication committee – Commission of Detainees and Ex- Detainees Affairs (CDA) and Prisoners Society present the summary the eighth day of the collective hunger strike which was launched by Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails (Freedom and Dignity strike).

For the eighth day (24 April), about 1500 detainees in the Israeli jails continue their open hunger strike to regain their rights, represented in ending the policy of administrative detention, solitary confinement and the prevention of lawyer and family visits.

A serious health deterioration for the deputy in the Legislative Council, member of the Central Committee of Fatah and leader of the strike Marwan Barghouthi.

Special forces of the Prisons’ Service administration stormed section (14) at Nafaha prison, in which the striking detainees are held, using tear gas. In response, detainees of Nafaha prison and other prisons announced that they will take supportive steps to their fellows on hunger strike.

The occupation Prisons’ Service moved the detainees held in Hadarim Prison to Negev prison, knowing that most of the detainees of Hadarim prison have joined the strike since the first day, where a number of sick detainees remained because they are exempted from the strike.

The administration of the Israeli prisons continued to prevent the lawyers from visiting the striking detainees, except for Ofer prison, in which the institutions were able to visit only five detainees.

The lawyers of the Palestinian institutions working on the detainees’ affairs boycott the occupation courts for the fifth day respectively, in response to the repressive measures carried out by the occupation authorities, such as: isolating the striking detainees and refusing the lawyers and family visits.

Detainees’ institutions confront the decisions of prevention by ongoing legal efforts, represented in submitting complaints and petitions to the Supreme Court of the occupation.

The administration of the Prison Service impose punitive measures to confront the striking detainees, especially the leaders of the strike, including: moving the striking detainees and isolating them, confiscating their belongings, depriving them from watching TV, reducing the time of their break and depriving them from the canteen.