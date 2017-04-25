Palestinian shot by IOF over alleged stabbing attempt

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday afternoon have shot, seriously injured a Palestinian youth at Huwwara checkpoint south of Nablus, northern West Bank, under the pretext of a stabbing attempt.

Israeli army website claimed that a Palestinian youth attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at the Huwwara military checkpoint. No injuries among the soldiers were reported.

Israeli soldiers prevented medical personnel and ambulance crews from approaching the area.

IOF said that the man approached the checkpoint wielding a knife, then immediately opened their machinegun fire at the young man, seriously injuring him, the sources added.

More information as we get them