Palestinian woman arrested for reportedly stabbing Israeli soldier

PNN/ Ramallah/

A Palestinian woman on Monday morning was arrested by Israeli soldier under the pretext of carrying out a stabbing attack on Qalandia checkpoint, south of Ramallah.

According to Israeli media, the female soldier who works in the civil administration, was at the Qalandia checkpoint, and sustained light to moderate wounds, and was immediately taken to hospital, while the Palestinian woman was arrested.

Spokeswoman of the Israeli police, Luba Samri said that and investigation was opened.