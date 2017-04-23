Summary of sixth day on hunger strike: Israel continues repressive measures

PNN/ Ramallah/

Media and communication committee – Commission of Detainees and Ex- Detainees Affairs (CDA) and Palestinian Prisoners’ Society summarize the main events of the sixth day of the collective hunger strike, which was launched by Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails (freedom and Dignity strike).

For the sixth day respectively, about 1500 detainees in Israeli jails continue their open hunger strike to regain their rights.

Many detainees in Raymond prison joined the hunger strike and took part in the battle of freedom and dignity.

The administration of the occupation prisons’ continues its repressive measures against the detainees on hunger strike; those measures are represented in moving them from and to other prisons and storming their sections for searches.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ society makes a preliminary complaint to the occupation Prison Service, regarding the prevention of lawyers from visiting the striking detainees. This step comes within the ongoing efforts of human rights organizations in following up the incidents of the hunger strike.

The national committee in support for the strike calls on Sunday, 23 April, to be a day of anger in all provinces, where marches begin at 11:00 am.

Dozens of events and activities in occupied territories in 1948 were carried out in support for striking detainees. Besides, Fatah movement in the West Bank announced next Thursday to be a mass strike in support for the strike, and announced next Friday to be a day of anger.

Activities and events in support for striking detainees were launched in several Arab and Western countries such as: Algeria, Lebanon, Italy and France.