IOF arrest Palestinian who reportedly stabbed, injured four Israelis

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Police on Sunday afternoon have arrested a Palestinian youth who reportedly stabbed four Israelis in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.

0404 Israeli website said that the youth, a Palestinian ID holder aged 18, lightly injured four Israelis and was immediately arrested by the Israeli police.

Hebrew sources said that the stabbing had a national background.

More information as we get it