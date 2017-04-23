In cooperation with PNN: PSCC holds training on documentation of Israeli violations against HRDs

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC) in cooperation with PNN on Saturday held a training course to document Israeli violations of human rights defenders as part of a project aiming to strengthen the role of Palestinian civil society in promoting political participation of women, and promoting the rule of law in Palestine.

The course, held in the PSCC headquarters in Ramallah, and was attended by Palestinian activists and residents of targeted villages that follow Popular resistance against the occupation, including Ni’lin & Bil’in, in Ramallah, Burin in Nablus, Fasayel in Jericho, Qabatia in Jenin and Aida camp in Bethlehem.

The first day of the course was centered on journalistic writing and editing, in addition to reporting and communication with media and journalists, in order to be able to express the reality of Palestine in an ethical and professional way.

Head of PSCC, Munther Amira, said that this course is part of the ongoing efforts to expose Israeli crimes in Palestine and ongoing violations against HRDs, especially in marginalized Palestinian areas which are systematically targeted by Israel.

Amira thanked the partners who supported the project, especially the Spanish Corporation, NOVA organization, and PNN.

The training was carried out by PNN’s Editor in Chief, Monjed Jadou, and Executive Manager of PSCC, Israa’ Hinde.