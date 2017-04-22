Video: Extreme Israeli Settlers Attack, Injure Activists Accompanying Palestinian Shepherds in West Bank 

Ramallah/PNN/

Israeli media outlet and Social Media published Friday night a video shows masked Extreme Israeli Settlers Attack, Injure Activists Accompanying Palestinian Shepherds in West Bank .

According the Israeli sources the masked Settlers approaching and attacking the group of activists accompanying Palestinian shepherds near a West Bank settlement before fleeing on Friday.

The video show Settlers threw stones at the activists, who belong to the Ta’ayush organization, and tried to hit them with clubs near the Baladim outpost.

Four of the activists were lightly hurt, according to a complaint filed with the police.

One of activists attacked in the video is prominent rabbi and human rights activist Arik Ascherman, who has endured attacks of a similar nature in the past.

Last week, several Israeli youths were caught on video throwing stones toward security forces near the outpost. Shortly after, a youth from the Beit El settlement was arrested, but was later released after presenting an alibi.

Baladim is considered to be one of the most Israeli radical settler outposts.

According to Palestinian sources the video shows the settlers’ reality and their brutality toward Israelis from left-wing parties so how is the trend towards Palestinian farmers and shepherds