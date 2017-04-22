Palestinian mass hunger strike in Israeli jails ongoing for 6 th day

Bethlehem/PNN/

1,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are going on a mass hunger strike forthe sixth day consecutive day Friday in order to protest their dire detention conditions.

The mass hunger strike, which started on April 17, comes in response to the mistreatment Palestinians have been subjected to in Israeli lock-ups.

The hunger strike follow-up committee said the Israeli prison service (IPS) continued its transfer campaigns against striking detainees.

They were moved to isolation sections in several jails and were held under very tough conditions after withdrawing their private properties other than cover sheets and clothes.

70 striking captives were transferred to Ramleh Prison, 40 others to Hadarim jail and 30 to each of Nafha, Rimon and Ashkelon jails.

The IPS is still banning lawyers from visiting the hunger strikers in order not to document the violations perpetrated in Israeli jails. This was done in full disregard to the Israeli Ministry of Justice’s statement that it is illegal to prevent all hunger strikers from visitation.