IOF Raids Homes and Summons Civilians for Interrogation

PNN/Bethlehem/

Saturday at dawn, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) raided homes in the southern part of al-Khalil and summoned Palestinian for Shin Bet interrogation.

According to local sources a Shin Bet officer and IOF soldiers entered the home of a Palestinian ex-detainee and handed him a summon for interrogation.

Two further houses in al-Khalil were raided and ransacked and interrogation summons were handed to two other citizens whose identity remain unknown.

West of al-Khalil, Israeli military set up a improvised checkpoint on Beit Kahel Bridge where they searched vehicles, checked passenger IDs and detained a Palestinian civilian.