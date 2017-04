Settler runs over 17 year old girl near Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A 17-year-old girl on Thursday morning sustained injuries as she was ran over by an Israeli settler in Tekoua’ village, southeast of Bethlehem.

The red crescent crews reported that a girl, whose name is still unidentified, was hit by a settlers and moved to the Beit Jala governmental hospital for treatment.

According to paramedics, she sustained light to moderate injuries.