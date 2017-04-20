Qaraqe’ meets with German parliamentarians visiting Palestine

PNN/ Ramallah/

Head of Commission of Detainees & Ex- Detainees Affairs (CDA) Minister Issa Qaraqe met yesterday with a delegation of German parliamentarians visiting Palestine.

The delegation, representing the social democratic party. And the meeting was organized by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

Minister Qaraqe updated the delegation on the state of detainees In Israeli prisons as well as the physical threat they fall under, especially during the current hunger strike.

On the other hand, Mr. Qaraqe said to the delegation that we are expecting the German government and the German parliament should pay attention to the issue of Palestinian prisoners.