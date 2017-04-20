18 Palestinians injured in clashes, East of Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

18 youths on Thursday morning were injured during clashes that broke out when Israeli soldiers broke into Abu Dis down, east of Jerusalem.

Injures included a gunshot wound, six rubber bullet injuries, and 11 teargas suffocation cases were among the reported injuries, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The confrontations erupted when Israeli forces violently stormed the town amid heavy firing of live ammunition and rubber bullets, local sources said, adding that young men responded by throwing stone at the Israeli military vehicles.

