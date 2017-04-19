Israel approves construction of 212 settlement units in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) on Wednesday approved the construction of 212 new settlement units in Pisgat Ze’ev and Ramat Shlomo illegal settlements in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli radio said that the approved housing units are a part of a large settlement plan to be implemented during the new US administration era.

Last month, Israeli Cabinet approved the establishment of a new West Bank settlement for settlers evicted from Amona, an outpost razed after the High Court of Justice ruled it had been built illegally on private Palestinian land.

On Dec. 23, 2016, the UN Security Council voted in favour of a resolution demanding the halt of settlement activity by Israel on occupied Palestinian territory with the United States notably abstaining.