39 settlers enter yards of Al-Aqsa mosque

PNN/ Jerusalem/

39 Israeli settlers on Wednesday have entered the yards of Al-Aqsa mosque under heavy protection by Israeli forces.

Israeli settlers and Antiquity Authority staff members, escorted by police troops, stormed the mosque from Magharba Gate this morning.

According to PIC, the Israeli police also seized the IDs of the Muslim worshipers while they allowed 533 non-Muslim visitors to defile the Mosque.

Over 1,200 Israeli settlers broke into the site during the seven-day Jewish Passover holiday, sparking tension across Occupied Jerusalem.