Israeli authorities deprive striking prisoners from family visits

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation authorities prevented several Palestinian families from visiting their detained relatives in Israeli jails, on the second day of the mass hunger strike.

Speaking with PIC, Dr. Farid Abu Dheir said he was told by the Red Cross that his projected visit to his son, Baraa, was canceled due to the hunger strike.

Several families from across the occupied Palestinian territories have endured exhaustive trips, coming from so far away to see their jailed relatives, before they were updated on the ban.

Nearly 1,500 Palestinian detainees started on open-ended hunger strike on Monday to mark the Palestinian Prisoners Day and protest the mistreatment they have been made to endure at the hands of the Israeli wardens.

According to observers, the ban falls in line with a series of castigatory measures adopted by the occupation authorities so as to force the detainees to concede defeat and cease the hunger strike.

Source: PIC