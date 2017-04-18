Israeli Army Kidnaps Palestinians at Dawn

PNN/Bethlehem/

Seven Palestinians were kidnapped and arrested on Tuesday at dawn on allegations of involvement in anti-occupation activities, as IOF commences raids across the West Bank.

Israeli police arrested two Palestinians in al-Khalil near the Ibrahimi Mosque after allegedly attempting an anti-occupation stabbing attack.

Palestinian lecturer, Mustafa al-Shanar’s house in western Nablus was stormed as the IOF continues their search for his 26-year-old son, whom the IOF has been chasing for days without success. The 26-year-old Palestinian is the former coordinator of Islamic Bloc at An-Najah University. Mustafa al-Shanar states that the Israelis wrecked his home and stayed there for a few hours before they forced him to knock at the doors of neighbours so the IOF could raid their houses.