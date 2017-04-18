IOF kidnap 13 Palestinians in raid and arrest campaign

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday at dawn, have carried out a wide raid and arrest campaign that reached 13 Palestinians from several areas of the West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society stated that the soldiers searched many homes in the Ramallah and al-Bireh governorate, in central West Bank, and abducted seven Palestinians.

In Bethlehem, south of Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted two youths.

In Tulkarem, in the northern part of the West Bank, the soldiers kidnapped one youth and another in Jenin.

In addition, IOF kidnapped one youth aged 18, who lives in Al-Arroub refugee camp, and an elderly man aged 60 from East Jerusalem.