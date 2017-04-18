Dignity and freedom: Palestinian organizations and figures on the collective hunger strike

PNN/ Bethlehem/

As over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners launch a collective hunger strike on Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, Palestinian prisoners, political organizations and social movements have issued statements and positions on the strike.

Following are excerpts from the position of each organization:

Fateh Movement:

“In the name of Fateh, the revolution and the revolutionaries, the spirit of the eternal leader Abu Ammar, the blood of the martyrs and the tears of mothers, the name of the people of Palestine, the land and the identity, in the name of pride, dignity and freedom…we announce that tomorrow, 17 April 2017 will launch the battle of freedom and dignity in an open hunger strike.” – Fateh prisoners in Nafha

Marwan Barghouthi, Member of the Fateh Central Committee, spokesperson of the Fateh prisoners:

“Our brothers in Fatah movement are facing a great challenge yet it is an opportunity to rehabilitate the role of the prisoners, who have obtained the most prominent achievements of the movement. We have no choice but to enter this battle, in which Fatah prisoners will prove their ability to secure the human rights of prisoners. This is an opportunity to end all the negative manifestations that the movement suffered from during past years, in an attempt to establish a new era of unity and strength.” –Marwan Barghouthi, Asra Voice

“Some 1,000 Palestinian prisoners have decided to take part in this hunger strike, which begins today, the day we observe here as Prisoners’ Day. Hunger striking is the most peaceful form of resistance available. It inflicts pain solely on those who participate and on their loved ones, in the hopes that their empty stomachs and their sacrifice will help the message resonate beyond the confines of their dark cells. Decades of experience have proved that Israel’s inhumane system of colonial and military occupation aims to break the spirit of prisoners and the nation to which they belong, by inflicting suffering on their bodies, separating them from their families and communities, using humiliating measures to compel subjugation. In spite of such treatment, we will not surrender to it.” – Marwan Barghouthi, New York Times