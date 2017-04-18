Ashrawi meets with Swedish Consul General Ann-Sofie Nilsson

PNN/ Ramallah/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi met with Swedish Consul General Ann-Sofie Nilsson at the PLO Headquarters in Ramallah.

Dr. Ashrawi and Consul General Nilsson reviewed plans for Dr. Ashrawi’s forthcoming visit to Stockholm in early May in which she will conduct separate meetings with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström and State Secretary for Foreign Ministers Annika Söder, participate in the fourth annual Stockholm Forum on Security and Development, and give a lecture at the Swedish Institute for International Affairs.

The discussion focused on the latest international and regional developments, as well as the escalation of Israel’s violations against the Palestinians and its efforts to crush the hunger strike with draconian and punitive measures that include the suspension of family visits, the isolation of hunger-striking prisoners and the transfer of prisoners such as Palestinian Parliamentarian Marwan Barghouti to solitary confinement.

Both parties also discussed Swedish-Palestinian relations, and in that context, Dr. Ashrawi stressed, “It is important that other countries follow suit and, like Sweden, recognize the state of Palestine to demonstrate their commitment to peace and justice.”