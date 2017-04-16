Longest serving female prisoner released from Israeli jails

PNN/ Akka/

Longest-serving Palestinian female detainee Lina Ahmed al-Jarabouni was released from Israeli jails on Sunday morning after she had served a 15-year-sentence.

43-year-old Lina al-Jarabouni, from Akka (Acre) city, was released from Israeli prisons, where she had been locked up for 15 years.

Al-Jarabouni was arrested by the Israeli police on April 18, 2002, and sentenced to 17 years in jail on charges of affiliation with the Islamic Jihad Movement and assisting Palestinian protesters in carrying out anti-occupation operations.

Al-Jarabouni’s health status has taken a turn for the worse in Israeli prisons. She has been diagnosed with severe abdominal infections. Three years earlier she underwent a surgery to remove her gallbladder.

In a brief statement after her release, al-Jarabouni said that the prisoners’ message to the Palestinian people is “unity” for the sake of those prisoners, adding that they spent long years in harsh imprisonment conditions and are in need of constant support. She hoped that all would participate in solidarity events with the prisoners on their day marked on 17 April.