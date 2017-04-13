Israeli settlers storm Ibrahimi mosque for Jewish passover

PNN/ Hebron/

Thousands of Israeli settlers, escorted by heavily-armed forces, stormed on Thursday morning the Ibrahimi Mosque to mark the Jewish Passover Holiday.

Thousands of settlers stormed the Ibrahimi Mosque, Hebron, shortly after the Israeli occupation forces closed the site before the Muslim worshipers and non-Jewish visitors.

The Palestinian Awqaf Ministry strongly condemned the mass desecration of the Ibrahimi Mosque and crackdowns on the peaceful Muslim worshipers, which do represent flagrant violations of the freedom of worship granted by all international laws and treaties.

The ministry warned of Israeli attempts to alter the Islamic idiosyncrasy of the Ibrahimi Mosque against Muslims’ will and urged all concerned institutions to speak up against Israel’s incessant aggressions on Islamic places of worship.

Source: PIC