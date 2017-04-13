Hebron: IOF close down Beit Einun checkpoint for Jewish holidays

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Wednesday closed down the Beit Einun checkpoint located at the entrances of Sa’ir and al-Shuyukh towns, northeast of Hebron, southern West Bank.

Eyewitnesses told PIC reporter that the IOF closed the checkpoint in both directions due to the Jewish holidays.

Beit Einun is considered a major and vital outlet for citizens and goods in the towns of Sa’ir and al-Shyoukh.

The closed checkpoint witnessed several field executions carried out by the IOF soldiers against a number of Palestinian young men and women from both towns.

In the early morning hours, the IOF started a closure campaign against a number of shops and entrances in the most vital places in al-Khalil province due to the Jewish holidays under the pretext of securing the settlers’ movement.